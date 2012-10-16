UPDATE 1-Inmet says prepared will let Petaquilla offer expire

Oct 16 Inmet Mining Corp said on
Tuesday it is prepared to let its C$109 million ($110.1 million)
offer for Petaquilla Minerals Ltd expire should the
board of the Canadian gold producer continue to reject it.
Inmet said a deal with Petaquilla, which has interests in
Panama, would not be material to the development of its own
copper project in Panama.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Petaquilla operates a
surface gold processing plant at its Molejon project in
south-central Panama. Inmet has an 80 percent interest in Cobre
Panama, one of the world's largest copper projects. Cobre Panama
is now under construction.
Toronto-based Inmet's statement came in response to the
Petaquilla board's rejection of the Inmet offer. Inmet said
Petaquilla's board has provided no new information that would
warrant a change in the offer.
"Given the ... absence of a viable alternative, shareholders
should consider the impact on the Petaquilla share price in the
event the Inmet offer does not proceed," Inmet Chief Executive
Jochen Tilk said in a statement.
The offer, valuing the target company at 48 Canadian cents a
share, was a 37 percent premium to Petaquilla's closing share
price prior to Inmet's announcement of a possible bid. Since
then, Petaquilla's shares have soared 74 percent.
On Tuesday, Petaquilla's stock fell 2 percent to 61 Canadian
cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange.