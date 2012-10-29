Petaquilla rejects Inmet's revised offer

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Oct 29 Canadian gold miner Petaquilla Minerals Ltd rejected Inmet Mining Corp's revised buyout offer of C$130 million.
Panama-focused Petaquilla said it continues to explore other strategic alternatives, including discussions with third parties regarding a potential deal.
Inmet revised its cash-and-stock offer last week to value Petaquilla at about C$130 million ($130.8 million), up from its C$109 million offer in September.
Vancouver-based Petaquilla operates the Molejon gold project in Panama.
Inmet has an 80 percent interest in the under-construction Cobre Panama - one of the world's largest copper projects.
Shares of Petaquilla, which have risen about 77 percent since Inmet's first offer, closed at 62 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.