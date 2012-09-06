版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Petaquilla Minerals says no formal offer from Inmet Mining

(Corrects source of the statement to Petaquilla from Inmet)

Sept 6 Petaquilla Minerals Ltd : * Preliminary response to announcement by Inmet Mining Corporation * Inmet has not made a formal offer and no action is required by Petaquilla shareholders at this time * Says co is in the process of considering and evaluating the announcement

