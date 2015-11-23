CVC and CPPIB to buy Petco for about $4.6 bln

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
Nov 23 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said they had agreed to buy U.S. pet supplies retailer Petco Holdings Inc for about $4.6 billion.
The two outbid other buyout firms in an auction for the company, which had been put up for sale by a group of investors led by private equity firms TPG Capital LP and Leonard Green & Partners LP.
CVC and CPPIB have secured more than $3 billion in debt financing for the acquisition, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.