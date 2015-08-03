UPDATE 1-Petco hires Goldman Sachs for sale or IPO-sources

(Adds details on Petco and background on the sector)
By Lauren Hirsch, Greg Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran
NEW YORK Aug 3 Petco Animal Supplies Inc has
hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead a potential initial
public offering or sale that could value the pet supplies
retailer at between $4 billion and $5 billion, including debt,
according to people familiar with the matter.
San Diego-based Petco, which is owned by private equity
firms TPG Capital LP and Leonard Green & Partners LP, is working
with Goldman Sachs as it seeks an outright sale to another
company or private equity group, the people said on Monday.
Petco is also working with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America
Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co to prepare for an
IPO in New York in case the sale process fails to meet its
owners' valuation expectations, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Petco, TPG, Leonard Green,
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Bank of America declined to comment.
TPG's and Leonard Green's decision to explore a sale or IPO
of Petco comes as consumers' willingness to spend money on their
pets spurs growing investment and dealmaking in the sector.
In March, a private equity consortium led by BC Partners Ltd
took another pet supplies retailer, PetSmart Inc, private for
$8.7 billion.
Shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc, which is
backed by private equity firm Invus Group LLC, jumped as much as
37 percent following its IPO last week, valuing the maker of
Blue Wilderness and other dog and cat foods at $5.38 billion.
Petco, which started out in 1965 as a mail-order company,
was taken private in a $1.8 billion leveraged buyout by TPG and
Leonard Green in 2006. The company operates more than 1,400
stores across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
Bloomberg News reported last week that Petco was
interviewing banks for an IPO.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch, Greg Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran
in New York; Editing by Diane Craft and Bill Rigby)