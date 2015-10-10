CORRECTED-PetSmart-Petco merger talks stall over antitrust risk -sources

(Corrects paragraph 9 to say that the merger was between
Staples and Office Depot Inc, not Staples and Home Depot)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Lauren Hirsch
Oct 9 PetSmart Inc's talks to acquire Petco
Holdings Inc have stalled over disagreements about sharing the
risk of getting the deal approved by U.S. antitrust authorities,
people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
While the two companies remain interested in clinching a
deal, Petco has turned down a proposal to compensate PetSmart in
the event that the Federal Trade Commission asks for excessive
store closures to allow the deal to go through, the people said.
The impasse has led to Petco asking private equity firms,
including Apollo Global Management LLC, Hellman &
Friedman LLC, CVC Capital Ltd and KKR & Co LP, to submit
their final acquisition offers in the coming weeks, according to
the sources.
Petco's private equity owners, TPG Capital LP and Leonard
Green & Partners LP, are hoping to sell the company for more
than $5 billion, including debt, though a challenging debt
market and regulatory curbs on risky loans will make it
difficult for some buyout firms to meet that price, the people
said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Petco, KKR, TPG and Hellman &
Friedman declined to comment, while PetSmart, Apollo, CVC and
Leonard Green did not respond to requests for comment.
The risks for the deal, which would create a company that
accounts for 30 percent of U.S. pet specialty supplies stores,
stem largely from how the FTC would define this market.
If the FTC chooses to restrict its definition to specialty
pet retailers, the deal would likely require more concessions to
the FTC. But if it also includes other retailers that sell pet
supplies, such as Walmart Inc, or websites, such as
Chewy.com, the market becomes much bigger, and a combination
would be approved more easily.
The antitrust risk associated with previous deals in the
consumer sector has also worried dealmakers. In June, Sysco Corp
had to abandon its $3.5 billion agreement to acquire US
Foods, after a federal judge ruled against the deal. Sysco had
to pay $300 million in break-up fees to US Foods' private equity
owners, KKR and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC.
Another high-profile deal, the merger of Staples
with Office Depot Inc, has been awaiting FTC approval
for months.
Petco has registered for an initial public offering, which
it will purse if a sale is unsuccessful. PetSmart was taken
private earlier this year by a buyout consortium led by BC
Partners Ltd for $8.7 billion, including debt.
