Pentagon plans 60 more satellite launches through 2028-document

WASHINGTON May 23 The U.S. Air Force plans to
purchase 60 additional satellite launches through fiscal year
2028, which will more than double the cost of its launch program
to $70.7 billion, according to a new Pentagon report on its
biggest weapons programs.
The report, which was sent to Congress on Thursday, showed a
projected $35.7 billion or 102 percent increase in the cost of
the Air Force's Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle program, under
which contractors provide launch services to lift U.S. military
and intelligence satellites into orbit.
A copy of the report was posted on the Pentagon's website.
United Launch Alliance, a joint venture run by Lockheed
Martin Corp and Boeing Co, provides the launch
services to the Air Force, but the service is trying to open the
launch program to competition from other companies.
Among those vying for future launches are Orbital Sciences
Corp and privately owned Space Exploration Technologies,
or SpaceX.