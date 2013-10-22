Petra Foods in dispute with Barry Callebaut on cocoa unit sale

BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 mln of medium-term notes
* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 million of medium-term notes
SINGAPORE Oct 22 Singapore's Petra Foods Ltd is in dispute with Barry Callebaut after the latter sought a discount in the final pricing for buying Petra's cocoa business, Petra Food said in a statement late Monday.
Swiss-based Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest maker of finished chocolate products for companies such as Nestle SA and Hershey Co, sought a reduction of $98.3 million in the closing price last month, which Petra Foods considered unjustified.
In July, Petra Foods said it expected to receive $860 million from the deal, after it first announced selling its cocoa ingredients business to Barry Callebaut for $950 million last December.
Petra Foods said that Barry Callebaut's proposal to reduce the closing price is not compliant with the sale and purchase agreement and the law and does not have a proper or valid basis.
* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 million of medium-term notes
LONDON, April 11 Royal Dutch Shell was aware that some of the payments it made to Nigeria for rights to an oilfield under a 2011 deal would go to a company associated with former Nigerian oil minister and convicted money launderer Dan Etete, it said in a statement to Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride-services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, fuel for the company's growth as it continues to compete fiercely with larger rival Uber Technologies Inc.