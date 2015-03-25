UPDATE 1-Hess, Petroceltic to pull out of Iraqi Kurdistan licence

(Adds details, analyst comment, background, share movement)
March 25 Oil and gas producers Hess Corp
and Ireland's Petroceltic International Plc agreed to
pull out of the Dinarta licence in Iraqi Kurdistan due to the
fall in oil prices and disappointing well results, Petroceltic
said.
Petroceltic's London-listed shares fell as much as
5.5 percent in morning trade.
"This should not come as a huge surprise to the market
although the size of the impairment may be higher than some
would have estimated," Westhouse Securities said in a note.
The brokerage said it expected Petroceltic to write off
about $125 million related to the pullout in its 2014 financial
statements.
Westhouse also expected Petroceltic to incur $7 million more
in costs in 2015 relating to remedial and demobilisation work.
Petroceltic, which owns 16 percent of the venture, said it
had agreed with Hess Middle East New Ventures, a unit of Hess
Corp, to withdraw from Kurdistan, also citing the limited time
remaining in the current period of the production-sharing
contract.
Hess was not immediately available for comment.
Operator Hess owns 64 percent of the Dinarta licence, which
borders Akri Bijeel, while the Kurdistan Regional Government
(KRG) holds 20 percent.
Explorers and producers in Iraqi Kurdistan have been
struggling with poor drilling results and unstable payments from
the KRG for oil exports.
Afren Plc said in January that it would evaluate
options for the Barda Rash oilfield, saying the asset held no
proven or probable reserves, while Gulf Keystone Petroleum
is looking to offload its minority stake in Akri Bijeel.
Petroceltic shares were down 2.4 percent at 124 pence at
1012 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Abhiram Nandakumar and Mamidipudi Soumithri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)