UPDATE 2-PetroBakken sees 2012 output rise 15 pct

Dec 13 Canada's PetroBakken Energy Ltd
forecast a rise of more than 15 percent in production
and expanded its hedging program for next year to cash in on
high oil prices and the drilling success at its light-oil fields
in Saskatchewan and Alberta.
PetroBakken also set a capital expenses budget of C$700
million ($683.16 million) for the next year, the majority of
which will be used to drill, complete and equip more than 183
wells in the Bakken and Cardium light-oil plays.
The company expects to end 2012 with a production rate of
50,000-54,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), about
2-10 percent higher than the 49,000 plus boepd it expects to
produce towards the end of this year.
PetroBakken's expanded hedging program targets up to 20,000
barrels of oil per day (bopd) of net production in the first
half of 2012, of which 12,750 bopd has already been hedged at an
average floor-price of $80.49 and a ceiling of $113.92 to date.
It usually hedges only about a fourth of its production.
Oil prices have risen about 10 percent so far this
year. Both OPEC and the International Energy Agency have trimmed
their oil demand growth forecast for 2012.
It also set a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) for
shareholders in Canada, allowing them to reinvest monthly cash
dividends in new shares at a 5 percent discount to the market
price at that time.
PETROBANK CAPEX PLANS
Petrobank Energy and Resources, which owns about 59
percent of PetroBakken, plans to reinvest about half its
dividend-earnings in the DRIP, its said in a separate statement.
At current dividend levels, Petrobank would get more than
C$52.5 million in cash and and an equivalent amount in
PetroBakken shares per year, Petrobank said.
That would fund Petrobank's 2012 capital expenditure program
of C$34 million, including a C$10 million project to raise
production at its Kerrobert project and bring it to
commerciality.
About C$10-C$12 million will be used at the Dawson project,
Petrobank added.
The company will defer further work on the Dawson project
till the second quarter of 2012, when permanent grid power from
the Kerrobert project will be tied into the site.
Petrobank expects to submit the regulatory application for
its commercial project at Dawson by mid-2012.
PetroBakken's shares were up 7 percent at C$10.65, while
those of Petrobank were up 6 percent at C$9.29 in early trade
Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.