CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-PetroBakken Q4 soars on higher Alberta production

(Corrects paragraph 5 to say reserves are in million barrels of
oil (mmboe), not mmboe/d)
* Sees 2012 exit production 52,000-56,000 boe/d
* Raises 2012 capex by C$175 mln
* Shares rise 7 percent
By Maneesha Tiwari
March 7 PetroBakken Energy Ltd's
quarterly profit nearly doubled on higher oil prices and output,
and the Canadian oil company raised its 2012 year-end production
forecast.
The company, which is primarily focused on light oil,
benefited from a 17 percent rise in U.S. crude prices
during the October-December period.
Production rose 16 percent to 48,007 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d), fueled by the rapidly rising output
at its Cardium properties in Alberta that contributed more than
a third of its total production.
"They have been increasing production in the Cardium from
essentially nothing a couple of years ago to more than 18,000
boe/d today," AltaCorp Capital analyst Don Rawson said.
Reserves at the Cardium unit rose by two-thirds to 72.2
million barrels of oil equivalent in 2011, taking the total to
203.5 million boe, up about a fifth.
"They have been taking money out of the Bakken effectively to
fund the Cardium program," Rawson added.
In keeping with the trend, the Calgary, Alberta-based
company increased its 2012 capital outlay by a quarter to C$875
million ($873.04 million), looking to spend more its Cardium
assets.
SOLID RESULTS
The company's adjusted net income for the fourth quarter
rose 90 percent to C$76,849 or 41 Canadian cents per share. Oil
and natural gas revenues jumped 42 percent to C$366.9 million.
PetroBakken also raised its 2012 exit production forecast to
52,000-56,000 boe/d from the earlier forecast 50,000-54,000
boe/d.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company rose 7 percent
to C$16.03 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.