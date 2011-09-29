UPDATE 1-Petrobakken shares plunge on dividend concern

* Petrobakken shares drop 22 percent
* Parent Petrobank also plunges
* Investors worry about debt, dividends
(Adds details and closing share prices)
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 29 Petrobakken Inc
PBN.TO shares plunged by more than a fifth on Thursday on
fears the company may have to suspend its lucrative dividend.
Shares in Petrobakken, which produces oil from the prolific
Bakken field in southern Saskatchewan, fell C$1.77, or 22
percent, to C$6.59 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Volume was
nearly 3.4 million shares, nearly five times more than the
three-month average.
The shares have dropped 71 percent over the past 12
months.
Shares in Petrobank PBG.TO, which holds 59 percent of
Petrobakken, fell C$1.66, or 20 percent, to C$6.59.
Analysts said there are concerns that heavily indebted
Petrobakken would have to suspend its monthly dividend of 8
Canadian cents a share as weakening oil prices cut into its
cash flow.
"Everyone is worried about Petrobakken's debt position
right now," said Cody Kwong, an analyst at FirstEnergy Capital
Corp. "They're under scrutiny ... everyone want to have a
flight to a dividend-paying (company) that looks sustainable
and this is not one of those right now."
Earlier this week BMO Capital Markets analyst Jim Byrne
lowered his rating on Petrobakken to "underperform" from
"market performance" and dropped his target for the stock to
C$7 from C$15.
Petrobakken, which produces about 35,300 barrels of oil
equivalent per day, reported bank debt of C$1.14 billion ($1.2
billion) at the end of the second quarter. It also has $750
million worth of convertible debentures due in early 2013.
The company could not be immediately reached for comment.
($1=$1.04 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Peter Galloway)