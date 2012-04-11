UPDATE 1-PetroBakken Energy production rises

BRIEF-OPKO Health Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $275.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $310.8 million
April 11 PetroBakken Energy Ltd reported higher average production for the first quarter and reiterated its capital budget for this year at C$875 million ($872.7 million).
For the quarter, the company's average production exceeded 46,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), compared with 41,562 boe/d last year.
The company also reiterated its exit production rate forecast for this year of 52,000-56,000 boe/d.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at C$15.83 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Q4 revenue $275.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $310.8 million
* New York REIT announces results for fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016
* Provided 2017 net sales guidance of $160 million to $165 million