Brazil's Petrobras reports Q3 net profit of 3.395 bln reais

BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 25 Brazil's state-run oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, recorded a third-quarter profit of 3.395 billion reais ($1.55 billion), the company, known as Petrobras, said in a securities filing.
Net sales were 77.7 billion reais and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 13.09 billion reais, the company said.
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.