Brazil's Petrobras reports Q3 net profit of 3.395 bln reais

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 25 Brazil's state-run oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, recorded a third-quarter profit of 3.395 billion reais ($1.55 billion), the company, known as Petrobras, said in a securities filing.

Net sales were 77.7 billion reais and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 13.09 billion reais, the company said.