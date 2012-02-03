UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras finds light oil in Amazon

* Amazon becoming key onshore oil-producing basin
* Petrobras holds 100 percent stake in new block
* HRT's rise due to success in Solimoes Basin
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Brazil's state-controlled
oil company Petrobras said on Friday it had
struck good-quality light oil in the Solimoes Basin, in the
state of Amazonas.
The company said in a market filing that the find had the
capacity to produce 1,400 barrels of light weight, 41-degree API
oil a day, as well as 45,000 cubic meters of natural gas. The
well is onshore.
Petrobras is a 100 percent stakeholder in the SOL-T-171
concession block, in which the find occurred. It said if it
confirmed commercial viability of the discovery, it would create
a new oil and gas production center in the Solimoes Basin.
The company now produces 53,000 barrels of oil, 11 million
cubic meters of natural gas and 1,300 tonnes of liquid petroleum
gas a day in the state of Amazonas.
Lesser known than the massive subsalt deposits off the
southeastern coast of Brazil, the onshore Solimoes Basin has
turned up attractive new finds.
Discoveries in the basin have been behind the rise of local
onshore exploration start-up HRT in Brazil, a rarity
where Petrobras still dominates the oil industry.
HRT agreed in October to sell a 45 percent stake in 21
Amazon oil blocks to Anglo-Russian TNK-BP for $1
billion.