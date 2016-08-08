UPDATE 2-Brazil antitrust regulator recommends penalizing Petrobras

(Adds Petrobras statement in last paragraph)
By Ana Mano
SAO PAULO Aug 8 The superintendent's office of
Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade recommended penalizing
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA for
anti-competitive behavior in the natural gas distribution
market, according to a statement from Cade on Monday.
The case will now be tried before Cade's tribunal at a date
yet to be determined. The complaint was made to Cade by rival
natural gas distributor Comgas.
The complaint investigated by Cade showed Petrobras' alleged
"discriminatory" behavior began in 2011, when the state-run
company introduced a discount on the prices of natural gas
transported on its network. The discount policy ended in 2015.
Petrobras natural gas supply contracts penalized Comgas' gas
distribution business because of an unfair pricing policy on gas
from Bolivia, Cade said.
According to Cade, Petrobras gave price discounts to its own
distributor that operated adjacent to Comgas in the natural gas
distribution market of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest.
Petrobras said there is no definitive antitrust watchdog
decision on the complaint filed by Comgas. In a statement,
Petrobras added it would "continue to act firmly to defend its
rights."
