Brazil's Petrobras says in talks to sell Argentine assets

BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Jan 20 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasiliero SA is in talks to sell its Argentine assets, it said on Wednesday in a filing, but added there was no assurance that a deal would be signed. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Susan Thomas)
OTTAWA, Jan 19 Canadian exporters are scrambling to find ways to avoid a potential 10 percent import tax promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, including the possible shifting of production or supply lines south of the border.
* FirstEnergy - Will recognize pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $266 million associated with power stations sold to Aspen Generating