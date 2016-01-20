版本:
中国
2016年 1月 20日 星期三

Brazil's Petrobras says in talks to sell Argentine assets

SAO PAULO Jan 20 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasiliero SA is in talks to sell its Argentine assets, it said on Wednesday in a filing, but added there was no assurance that a deal would be signed. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Susan Thomas)

