Brazil's Petrobras says extended talks with Argentina's Pampa

BRASILIA, April 8 Brazil's state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Friday said it extended exclusive talks with Argentina's Pampa Energia SA for 30 days for the potential sale of a majority stake in Petrobras Argentina SA.

A month ago, a source told Reuters Pampa offered about $1.2 billion to buy a 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina , one of the four largest producers of oil and gas in the South American country. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)