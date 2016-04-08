Brazil's Petrobras says extended talks with Argentina's Pampa

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
BRASILIA, April 8 Brazil's state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Friday said it extended exclusive talks with Argentina's Pampa Energia SA for 30 days for the potential sale of a majority stake in Petrobras Argentina SA.
A month ago, a source told Reuters Pampa offered about $1.2 billion to buy a 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina , one of the four largest producers of oil and gas in the South American country. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Power Solutions International signs mutually exclusive supply agreement with Enchanted Rock
* Edgewater Technology Inc says urges stockholders to support company's board of directors and reject Ancora's nominees