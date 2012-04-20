版本:
Petrobras to invest $500 mln this year in Argentina

SAO PAULO, April 20 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras will invest $500 million in Argentina this year, Brazilian Energy Minister Edison Lobao said on Friday.

Lobao made the statement after meeting with Argentine Planning Minister Julio De Vido, the government-appointed administrator of YPF, to discuss the recent suspension of Petrobras' exploration concession in the province of Neuquen.

