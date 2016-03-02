Brazil's Petrobras to start talks for sale of Argentina stake

SAO PAULO, March 2 The board of Brazil's
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro Sa has
approved the start of exclusive negotiations to sell its stake
in Petrobras Argentina to Pampa Energy, according to a
securities filing on Wednesday.
In a separate filing, the company said its board had
approved the start of a competitive process to sell rights to
explore and develop a group of onshore oil fields, along with
related assets, without naming possible buyers.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao Editing by W
Simon)