版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 25日 星期六 06:22 BJT

Petrobras says it has rejected offers for Argentine assets

RIO DE JANEIRO May 24 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday that its executive directors rejected offers to buy company assets in Argentina.

The announcement, in a securities filing, did not say how many offers were made or which assets were the subject of the offers.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐