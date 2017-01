SAO PAULO, July 4 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has put up for sale the rights to explore, develop and produce oil and natural gas from nine shallow water concessions, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The areas in the states of Sergipe and Ceara produced an average 13,000 barrels of oil and natural gas per day, equal to about 0.5 percent of the company's total output. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Marguerita Choy)