UPDATE 1-Brazil says onshore assets for sale produce under 2 pct of output

(Adds detail about onshore areas, background)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 4 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday it
plans to sell its rights to 104 onshore oil and gas concessions,
part of efforts to raise cash and focus increasingly scarce
capital on more profitable offshore assets.
The company, known as Petrobras, said in a securities filing
that 98 of the areas are producing fields. Oil output from those
areas is about 35,000 barrels a day, or less than 2 percent of
the company's petroleum output and less than some single wells
in Petrobras' giant offshore Lula field.
The Petrobras statement did not say how much natural gas the
areas produce. Six of the areas are still in the exploratory
phase.
Small Brazilian and international oil companies have long
called on the company to sell the bulk of its onshore oil and
gas portfolio. They say that private companies can mobilize more
capital to develop additional oil and gas from the areas more
cheaply that the state-run giant.
Some of the small oil companies already working in Brazil
are from the regions where Petrobras plans to sell assets and
they hope their ownership of concessions will boost local
investment and wealth creation.
Many of the fields, though, are in poor, politically
sensitive areas in the states of Bahia, Sergipe and Rio Grande
do Norte where Brazil's ruling Workers' Party has had strong
support and where Petrobras jobs are important patronage posts.
Selling the fields will likely result in job cuts in those
areas, said Jose de Oliveria Junior, a senior consultant to the
Sergipe state energy secretariat.
With plunging oil prices, lower royalties and scarce
resources at Petrobras to invest in less profitable onshore
fields, Oliveria Junior said states like Sergipe are eager for
private capital to help boost output.
Sergipe already has some privately-run fields that Petrobras
sold to U.S. investors in the late 1990s.
Proceeds from the sales may also help Petrobras meet its
goal of selling about $14 billion of assets this year to help
trim its $130 billion in debt, the most of any oil company in
the world.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Additional reporting by Brad Haynes
in Sao Paulo; Editing by Chris Reese)