版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 17日 星期六 05:40 BJT

Petrobras raises $2.1 bln in sales of petrochemical, oil assets

SAO PAULO Aug 16 Petróleo Brasileiro SA , Brazil's state-controlled oil company, on Friday raised $2.1 billion from the sale of stakes in several projects in the petrochemical and oil exploration sectors, according to a securities filing on Friday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐