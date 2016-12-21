版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 18:38 BJT

Brazil's Petrobras hires KPMG as auditor, replacing PwC

SAO PAULO Dec 21 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has appointed KPMG as its new auditing firm for three years starting in 2017, replacing PricewaterhouseCoopers, Petrobras said in a securities filing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by David Clarke)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐