Petrobras discovery opens new oil frontier-director

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 10 A new offshore oil field discovered by Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras has the potential to open a new frontier for the country's fast-growing oil industry, the head of the company's exploration unit said on Friday.

"This will change the face of Northeast Brazil and the oil market in Brazil," said Guilherme Estrella, the outgoing director of exploration and production at Petrobras, of the Barra discovery off the coast of Sergipe.

Estrella told journalists in Rio de Janeiro that Petrobras had found natural gas and condensate in the field, outside the Campos and Santos basins where most of Brazil's oil is produced. He said Petrobras hopes to find light oil at other levels, after completing an extension well within a month.

