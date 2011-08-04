版本:
UPDATE 1-Petrobras CEO rules out selling Bolivia assets

 * Petrobras expects to sell $13.6 bln in assets in 2 years
 * Assets sales would shore up Petrobras' balance sheet
 (Adds details, quote from Petrobras CEO)
 BOGOTA, Aug 4 The chief executive of Brazil's
state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) on Thursday ruled
out selling its assets in Bolivia.
 CEO Jose Sergio Gabrielli earlier this week said Petrobras
expects within two years to sell $13.6 billion in assets.
 Asked on Thursday whether Petrobras' assets in Ecuador,
Argentina and Bolivia were among those it may divest, Gabrielli
told reporters in Bogota: "Definitely Bolivia is not."
 Government intervention has lowered the margins on projects
in those three countries.
 Petrobras' $225 billion 2011-2015 business plan says the
asset sales would shore up its balance sheet, though the
company has previously given few details on what may be sold.
 The assets could include "isolated" fields in the Campos
Basin, which provides the lion's share of the firm's roughly 2
million barrels per day of oil production.
 Physical assets would also include stakes in other
oilfields Petrobras operates, as well as stakes in companies it
owns in and outside Brazil, although Petrobras has no plans to
sell stakes in its most prolific new oil play, Brazil's
offshore subsalt oil discoveries.
 (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing
by Dale Hudson)

