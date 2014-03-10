版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 10日 星期一 21:55 BJT

Orders for Petrobras six-part dollar bond reach USD12bn -sources

NEW YORK, March 10 (IFR) - Orders for the six-part dollar bond offering from state-controlled Brazilian oil company Petrobras have reached USD12bn, according to market sources.

News of the deal on Monday sent Brazilian corporate bond spreads wider ahead of what is expected to be a jumbo deal, and potentially a record size issue, for the company.

Petrobras' bond spreads also widened by about 15bp across the curve in response to the offering, comprising of three-year fixed and floating rate bonds, a six-year floater and fixed, as well as fixed-rated 10- and 30-year tranches.

Initial price thoughts have been set at Treasuries plus 260bp, 3-month Libor plus 246bp, Treasuries plus 340bp, 3-month Libor plus 298bp, Treasuries plus 360bp and Treasuries plus 370bp, respectively, by leads HSBC, JP Morgan, Citi, Bank of China, BB Securities and BBI.

The senior secured SEC-registered notes are expected to be rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB by S&P and Fitch. All three have negative outlooks.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐