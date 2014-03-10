Petrobras launches USD8.5bn six-part bond

Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
NEW YORK, March 10 (IFR) - Petrobras has launched a USD8.5bn six-bond offering after generating a USD22bn plus order book.
The trade was launched as a USD1.6bn three-year fixed at Treasuries plus 250bp, USD1.4bn three-year FRN at 3mL+236bp, USD1.5bn six-year fixed at plus 330bp, USD500m six-year FRN at Libor plus 288bp, USD2.5bn 10-year at Treasuries plus 350bp, and USD1bn 30-year fixed at plus 360bp.
This comes after leads revised guidance to T+250-260bp on the 3-year fixed-rate tranche, 3mL+236-246bp on the 3-year FRN, T+330-340bp on the 6-year fixed, 3mL+288-298bp on the 6-year FRN, T+350-360bp on the 10-year fixed, and T+360-370bp on the 30-year fixed-rate tranche. Initial price thoughts were T+260bp, 3mL+246bp, T+340bp, 3mL+298bp, T+360bp and T+370bp, respectively.
Ratings are on the SEC registered deal are Baa1/BBB/BBB. Bookrunners are BOCHK, BB Securities, Bradesco BBI, Citigroup, HSBC and JPMorgan. Co-managers are Banca IMI S.p.A and Scotiabank.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER