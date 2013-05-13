Petrobras nears raising $11 billion from bond sale -sources

* Petrobras launches six-part bond deal, demand tops $50 bln

* Move helps Petrobras raise more than half 2013 funding needs

* Petrobras steps up borrowing to finance $237 bln capex plan

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 13 Brazil's state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA launched an $11 billion international bond sale, sources said on Monday, in what may become the largest-ever bond offering by a Latin American company.

The deal was split in six tranches comprised of fixed- and floating-rate debt with maturities ranging from three to 30 years, sources told Reuters and IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit that covers the capital markets. Investors placed bids worth $50 billion for the debt, in a sign of strong appetite for high-rated emerging market companies, IFR said.

With the deal, Petrobras obtained more than half of the $20 billion it intends to borrow this year, in an attempt to ensure investment in oil exploration and production despite falling revenues. Petrobras is seeking to spend $237 billion through 2017, in what is considered the world's largest corporate investment plan by a single company.

On Feb. 1, 2102, the Rio de Janeiro-based company sold $7 billion in bonds of four different maturities, in what was at the time Petrobras' largest debt offering ever. The largest sale to date in the region was Petroleos de Venezuela SA's offering of $7.5 billion in bonds in April 2007, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Petrobras is expected to attend an auction of oil and natural gas rights this week, the first conducted by the government in five years.

Sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters that $1.25 billion in three-year paper maturing May 20, 2016 was launched at 175 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries. In addition, $1 billion of three-year floating-rate notes maturing May 20, 2016 were being offered at 162 basis points over Libor.

The company is selling $2 billion of five-year, fixed-rate paper at a yield of 230 basis points over comparable Treasuries, and $1.5 billion of five-year, floating-rate notes launched at 214 basis points over Libor.

Other parts include:

- $3.5 billion 10-year tranche launched at 260 basis points over Treasuries;

- $1.75 billion 30-year bond launched at 265 basis points over Treasuries.

The company hired the investment banking units of Bank of America Corp, Banco do Brasil SA, Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley & Co to handle the deal.

Petrobras could increase the amount sold by five percent to Asian investors in the next few hours in a greenshoe sale, the sources added.