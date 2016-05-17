Petrobras' new five-year bonds fall slightly after completing sale

SAO PAULO May 17 Five-year bonds in state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA fell before they were officially sold on Tuesday, after the debt-laden Brazilian oil producer clinched a bigger-than-expected $5 billion sale of the securities, traders said.

The company's five-year bond fell as much as 0.2 percentage point in the so-called gray market, where investors trade them on a when-issued basis. Petrobras, as the Rio de Janeiro-based company is broadly known, also sold $1.75 billion in 10-year bonds at 9 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The five-year notes yielded 8.625 percent at sale, the source said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by G Crosse)