Petrobras' new five-year bonds fall slightly after completing sale

SAO PAULO May 17 Five-year bonds in
state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA fell before they were
officially sold on Tuesday, after the debt-laden Brazilian oil
producer clinched a bigger-than-expected $5 billion sale of the
securities, traders said.
The company's five-year bond fell as much as 0.2 percentage
point in the so-called gray market, where investors trade them
on a when-issued basis. Petrobras, as the Rio de
Janeiro-based company is broadly known, also sold $1.75 billion
in 10-year bonds at 9 percent, a source with direct knowledge of
the deal told Reuters.
The five-year notes yielded 8.625 percent at sale, the
source said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by G Crosse)