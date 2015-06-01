版本:
Petrobras announces new US dollar-denominated Century bond

NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - Brazil's embattled state-run oil company Petrobras is looking to sell a 100-year bond issue on Monday, the company's first foray in the international capital markets since a wide-ranging corruption scandal.

The company, rated Ba2/BBB-/BBB-, has set initial price thoughts of 8.85% area for the US dollar-denominated SEC-registered bond issue.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the transaction, timed to price today.

The deal is also the first dollar bond issue from the company since March 2014, according to IFR data, when it sold a six-tranche US$8.5bn issue. (Reporting by John Balassi and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

