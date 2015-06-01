Petrobras announces new US dollar-denominated Century bond

NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - Brazil's embattled state-run oil
company Petrobras is looking to sell a 100-year bond issue on
Monday, the company's first foray in the international capital
markets since a wide-ranging corruption scandal.
The company, rated Ba2/BBB-/BBB-, has set initial price
thoughts of 8.85% area for the US dollar-denominated
SEC-registered bond issue.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the
transaction, timed to price today.
The deal is also the first dollar bond issue from the
company since March 2014, according to IFR data, when it sold a
six-tranche US$8.5bn issue.
(Reporting by John Balassi and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by
Natalie Harrison)