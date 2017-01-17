UPDATE 1-Petrobras closes $4 billion bond issuance

(Adds pricing and background on company)
BRASILIA Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil
company Petrobras on Tuesday closed a $4 billion
issuance of 5 and 10-year notes in international markets as part
of the debt-laden company's efforts to term out upcoming
maturities, it said in a statement.
The order book was five and four times oversubscribed in the
5 year and 10-year tranche, respectively, with 592 investors
from the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America
participating, it said.
The notes were issued by Petrobras' wholly owned subsidiary
Petrobras Global Finance, which intends to use the net proceeds
to repurchase notes sold in previously announced tender offers,
with the remainder going to refinance upcoming maturities.
The bonds were priced on Jan. 9 at 6.5 percent on the
five-year and 7.375 percent on the 10.
Petrobras has been struggling to regain its footing
following a corruption scandal that has had a broad impact on
Brazil's political and business classes.
New management has been shedding assets in an effort to
deleverage and improve the company's credit standing.
While Petrobras fell short of its 2015-2016 divestment
target to raise $15.1 billion, investors largely feel the
company is heading in the right direction.
Timing of the issuance was seen as opportune given how much
Brazilian bonds have rallied since the broader EM sell-off
following Donald Trump's surprise victory in the U.S.
presidential elections in November.
After spiking to around 8.3 percent following the U.S.
election, the yield on Petrobras' 8.75 percent 2026s has
steadily dropped to hit the low 7 percent mark at the start of
the year.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Diane Craft and Sandra
Maler)