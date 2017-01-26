CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Petrobras investors offer $5.58 bln of bonds in buyback tender

(Corrects value of bonds in euros to 631 mln, not 651 mln)

SAO PAULO Jan 26 Investors have offered to tender a combined $5.58 billion worth of dollar- and euro-denominated global bonds as part of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro's $6 billion bond buyback program.

Petrobras got a combined $4.89 billion worth of dollar-denominated bonds tendered and another 631 million euros ($676 million) in buyback offers from investors, according to a securities filing on Thursday. The buyback will expire on Feb. 8, under different conditions from the first phase that was sealed on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)