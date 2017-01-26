CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Petrobras investors offer $5.58 bln of bonds in buyback tender

(Corrects value of bonds in euros to 631 mln, not 651 mln)
SAO PAULO Jan 26 Investors have offered to
tender a combined $5.58 billion worth of dollar- and
euro-denominated global bonds as part of Brazilian
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro's
$6 billion bond buyback program.
Petrobras got a combined $4.89 billion worth of
dollar-denominated bonds tendered and another 631 million euros
($676 million) in buyback offers from investors, according to a
securities filing on Thursday. The buyback will expire on Feb.
8, under different conditions from the first phase that was
sealed on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9328 euros)
