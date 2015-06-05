Petrobras goes all out for a Century

NEW YORK, June 5 (IFR) - Brazil's Petrobras bet big and won
this week after printing a US$2.5bn Century bond - the
largest-ever trade with this tenor and the oil company's first
bond sale since a corruption scandal locked it out of the
capital markets last year.
Few thought the company, still reeling from a high-profile
investigation into kick-backs, was prepared for a capital
markets comeback, let alone a rare 100-year offering.
But Petrobras (rated Ba2/BBB-/BBB-) proved naysayers wrong
after building a US$13bn book for an offering carefully crafted
to turn heads and to firmly reopen the beleaguered credit's
access to international bond funding.
"This was not a curve-building or fundraising exercise, it
was about making a statement," said a banker.
Critics were quick to question the logic of investing in a
100-year bond ahead of US rate hikes, especially one issued by
an oil company racked by controversy and whose proven reserves
last just 17 years.
Nor did many bankers understand why the world's most
indebted issuer would raise long-term money when cheaper funding
options were available elsewhere along its curve.
Yet ultimately the buyside's appetite for yield and growing
faith in the new management's turnaround story overshadowed
fears about deteriorating fundamentals or any potential
downgrade into junk territory.
The idea - which grew from enquiries among yield-hungry
accounts already familiar with the credit - was bold. But it was
also a risky bet for a company that could ill afford to flop in
its first bond foray in 14 months.
Newly installed CFO Ivan Monteiro also separated himself
from previous management by selecting just two leads - Deutsche
Bank and JP Morgan.
This marked a shift in strategy for an issuer that in the
past handed out mandates to a string of financial institutions
based on their willingness to provide sizeable bilateral loans.
Neither bank is known to be a big lender to the company.
Anchor orders lessened the possibility of failure, but leads
took few chances, offering generous pricing from the start and
guiding investors with a modest size of between US$500m and
US$1bn.
At initial price thoughts of the 8.85% area, investors would
have enjoyed a pick-up of approximately 150bp to the 30-year
part of the borrower's curve, where the existing 2043s and 2044s
had been trading at 7.23% and 7.40% respectively.
At the final yield of the 8.45% area, that shrank to around
110bp, but was still considerably wider than the 80bp-85bp
differential seen on Mexico's 30s to 100s curve.
It was also nicely within the 8% target that pension funds
are widely seen needing to fund their long-term liabilities.
MORE YIELD, NO DURATION
Perhaps more important though, investors found the 100-year
bond particularly irresistible because that yield pick-up from
30 to 100-year bonds came with virtually no additional duration.
Duration - which measures a bond's sensitivity to interest
rate movements - has become a particularly important gauge for
risk ahead of a potential Fed tightening later this year. If it
had been higher on the 100-year, bankers argue that demand may
have declined.
Duration on Petrobras's 2043s and 2044s was around 12.4 and
11.6 on Thursday versus about 12 on the 2115. Yet the Century
bond priced at a final yield of 8.45% versus secondary levels of
around 7.30% in the 30-year section of the curve.
"They were saying don't look at the final maturity but at
the duration," said another banker away from the trade. "That
was the brilliance of the trade."
Leads were also quick to flag that Petrobras would price the
bond at a steep discount of around 80 cents to the dollar.
Not only did this provide investors with less downside risk
in a credit event or another taper tantrum, but it also allowed
Petrobras to cut the coupon to 6.85%, albeit with smaller
proceeds.
While funding costs have certainly soared for the company in
the wake of the corruption scandal and Moody's decision to
downgrade it to junk, the 6.85% coupon on the new bond is lower
than the 7.25% coupon seen on its 2044s.
Petrobras now joins a small but growing club of issuers that
have raised 100-year money in the bond markets, becoming the
third Latin American borrower in recent years to extend
maturities this far. Mexico first issued a Century bond in 2010,
while Chile's Endesa came with its own 100-year in 1997.
It is also the largest trade of its kind, standing just
above EDF's £1.35bn Century issued in January last year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The deal should be interpreted as positive to the extent
that they are able to access the debt markets and extend
duration so significantly," said Jack Deino, head of emerging
market portfolio management at Invesco.
CREDIT POSITIVE
It is also seen as credit positive from the perspective of
ratings agencies.
"It will be viewed as a positive step in regaining access to
the debt capital markets, which it relies on to support its
investment plan and funding needs," said Lucas Aristizabal, a
senior director at Fitch.
A more conventional bond trade is expected to come as soon
as the second half once Petrobras presents its new business plan
to the buyside.
Whether Petrobras can replicate the success of the 100-year
deal, however, is open to debate, given the unique dynamics at
play with the trade.
It may not be able to be so generous on bonds of a shorter
tenor, though bankers do not discount the possibility that
Petrobras may follow in Mexico's footsteps and try its luck with
a Century in euros, an increasingly popular currency among
Brazilian issuers.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by
Matthew Davies)