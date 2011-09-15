Petrobras may sell real-denominated bond, CEO says

* Sale depends on market conditions -CEO

* Says funding still available in debt markets

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 15 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) is considering selling real-denominated bonds to fund investments, Chief Executive Officer Jose Sergio Gabrielli said on Thursday.

"It's a possibility," Gabrielli told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Rio de Janeiro, when asked about a real-denominated issue. "It will depend on the market," he said, referring to the timing.

He declined to elaborate on whether Petrobras would issue the debt in international or domestic capital markets.

Petrobras has said it will have to tap bond markets for as much as $12 billion annually over the next five years to finance its $225 billion capital expenditures program.

The company raised $6 billion from the sale of new global, dollar-denominated bonds in three different maturities in January, which was Brazil's largest-ever corporate bond offer. The deal raised the amount of the company's U.S. dollar bonds outstanding by 53 percent to a record $17.25 billion.

If the company taps international bond markets for a transaction, it may face high prices due to a recent wave of risk aversion stemming from fiscal problems in Europe and the United States.

The Brazilian real BRBY has shed 7.2 percent in the past 10 days, caused both by weakness in global markets and a surprise interest rate cut by the nation's central bank.

Petrobras is relying on its own cash and recent bond offerings to fund about $55 billion of capital spending this year.

Gabrielli said even despite the turmoil in global capital markets, he was not concerned about Petrobras' capacity to obtain financing.

"There isn't a lack of money in the market, what there is is greater selectivity in (financing) projects," he said. "Someone who has a good project will get financing. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Guillermo Parra Bernal; editing by Gunna Dickson)