Petrobras launches US$2.5bn 100-year bond at 8.45% yield

NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - Brazil's state-run oil company
Petrobras has launched a US$2.5bn 100-year bond at a final yield
of 8.45%, according to market sources.
Final pricing for the deal came at the tight end of guidance
of 8.55% area (+/-10bp) and a whopping 40bp inside initial price
thoughts of 8.85% area released earlier on Monday.
The deal, rated Ba2/BBB-/BBB-, marks the company's first
foray in the international debt markets since a wide-ranging
corruption scandal.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the
transaction.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)