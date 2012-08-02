版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 06:07 BJT

Petrobras, BP find oil in Brazil's offshore northeast

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 2 Petrobras, Brazil's state-led oil company, and London-headquartered BP Plc found oil in a deep-water offshore well in a new frontier exploration region in the Northeast of Brazil, Petrobras said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The oil was discovered in the BM-CE-2 concession in the offshore Ceara basin that is 60 percent owned by Petrobras and 40 percent by BP, the filing said.

