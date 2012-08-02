Petrobras, BP find oil in Brazil's offshore northeast

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 2 Petrobras, Brazil's state-led oil company, and London-headquartered BP Plc found oil in a deep-water offshore well in a new frontier exploration region in the Northeast of Brazil, Petrobras said in a securities filing on Thursday.
The oil was discovered in the BM-CE-2 concession in the offshore Ceara basin that is 60 percent owned by Petrobras and 40 percent by BP, the filing said.
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna