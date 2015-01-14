版本:
Petrobras sends first naptha shipment from Abreu e Lima refinery

SAO PAULO Jan 14 Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, said on Wednesday that it had shipped the first naptha from its new Abreu e Lima refinery.

The naptha will be delivered to Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, Petrobras said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
