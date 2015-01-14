Petrobras sends first naptha shipment from Abreu e Lima refinery

BRIEF-Camping World Holdings,unit enters into asset purchase deal
* Camping World Holdings - on May 5, 2017 unit entered asset purchase deal for certain assets of Gander Mountain Co, Overton's Inc boating business
SAO PAULO Jan 14 Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, said on Wednesday that it had shipped the first naptha from its new Abreu e Lima refinery.
The naptha will be delivered to Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, Petrobras said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Camping World Holdings - on May 5, 2017 unit entered asset purchase deal for certain assets of Gander Mountain Co, Overton's Inc boating business
* OPEC output cut extension likely, says Saudi energy minister
* Quarterly loss per share $0.56 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qgKGVs) Further company coverage: