Brazil's Petrobras share price has fallen too much -CEO

BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Ltd Announces Increase in Ownership by Seymour Schulich
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - seymour schulich has acquired an additional 2.5 million common shares of Birchcliff
SAO PAULO, June 21 A recent drop in shares of Brazilian state-led oil company Petrobras was excessive, and the impact of a weaker currency on the company's earnings will only be known at the end of June, Chief Executive Officer Maria das Gracas Foster said on Friday.
Brazil's currency has weakened more than 10 percent since early May to 2.262 to the dollar. The stronger U.S. currency will affect the company's dollar-denominated debt and the cost of importing diesel and gasoline, which it is forced to sell at subsidized rates domestically at a loss.
The company shares were trading down 2 percent on Friday at 16.62 reais. The company stock price has fallen 20 percent since early May.
* AAR awarded 15-year $909 million landing gear contract by USAF
* AAR awarded 15-year $909 million landing gear contract by USAF

* ICAD receives FDA approval for PowerLook Tomo Detection