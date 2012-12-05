Petrobras reports 'important' new find in Sergipe-Alagoas basin

SAO PAULO Dec 5 Brazilian government-led oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday that it had made an "important" new hydrocarbon discovery in the Sergipe-Alagoas basin off the country's northeast coast.

The ultra-deep water discovery is Petrobras' fourth such find this year in the basin. The company did not give an estimate of the reserve's production potential but did say that pressure tests of the reservoir indicate that it contains light oil.