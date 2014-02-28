版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Petrobras board proposes dividends of 9.3 bln reais - filing

SAO PAULO Feb 28 The board of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras, as Petroleo Brasileiro SA is known, has proposed paying dividends of 9.3 billion reais ($2.8 billion), the company said filing Friday.
