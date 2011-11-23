Petrobras says to sink 75 exploratory wells in '12

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 23 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said Wednesday it expects to drill 75 exploratory wells in 2012, as the deep-water specialist penetrates more of the country's newly found subsalt oil reserves.

Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said it is shooting to triple its oil output from current levels to 6 million barrels per day by 2020. But the company has struggled with delays in rig deliveries, unexpected platform shutdowns and declining output from aging fields, which could work against its goals.

Company executives were speaking at an event in Rio.

