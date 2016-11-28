Brazil's shortfall in gasoline, opportunity for ethanol -Petrobras CEO

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Nov 28 The chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Monday that the growing deficit in the country's gasoline refining capacity is an opportunity for local ethanol mills.
Speaking at an ethanol and sugar conference hosted by Brazil's cane industry association Unica, Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said he expected the gap between demand and Petrobras' gasoline refining capacity to reach 3 billion to 10 million liters a year by 2030. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Luciano Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.