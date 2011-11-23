版本:
Petrobras finds light oil in Brazil's Santos Basin

 SAO PAULO, Nov 23 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said in a market filing on
Wednesday it had discovered a deposit of light oil in the
southern part of the Santos Basin off southeast Brazil.
 (Writing by Reese Ewing)

