Petrobras not in talks with gov't to raise fuel price-CEO

* TEKMODO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND SHARE CONSOLIDATION
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras is not in negotiations with the government over further adjustments in the price of fuels, the company's chief executive, Maria das Gracas Foster, said on Tuesday.
Petrobras posted heavy losses from its domestic fuels business in past quarters due to the government's policy of holding gasoline and diesel prices largely unchanged at the pump over the past eight years.
Feb 17 U.S. mortgage finance agency Fannie Mae said on Friday it will pay the U.S. Treasury $5.5 billion in dividends in March, bringing its total payments to the federal government to $159.9 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.