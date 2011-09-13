UPDATE 2-Petrobras would contest retroactive tax-CEO

* Company to contest retroactive royalty

* Congress in talks of distribution of oil taxes (Changes dateline, previous RIO DE JANEIRO, adds quote, context)

BRASILIA, Sept 13 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras would mount legal challenges to any retroactive changes to oil royalties, Chief Executive Jose Sergio Gabrielli said on Tuesday.

Brazil's Congress is discussing different proposals for distribution of future royalties among Brazilian states, a key measure necessary for the country to hold auctions for deepwater fields in the prolific region known as the subsalt.

One proposal put forward by the states of Rio de Janeiro, where most of Brazil's oil is currently produced, includes changing criteria for calculating a "special participation" tax that is levied for high-productivity oil fields.

"The proposal to make retroactive changes to the special participation on concessions changes the conditions of the existing contracts," Gabrielli told reporters, assuring that Petrobras would mount a legal challenge to block such changes.

Gabrielli said Petrobras is legally obligated to challenge any attempt to change taxes on existing contracts.

Development of Brazil's massive deepwater fields have been held up by disputes among different states over how to distribute tax and royalty revenue from those future operations.

Brazil last year created new regulations for new projects in the subsalt region, but former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vetoed one portion of it that would have distributed royalties equally among states -- which was vehemently opposed by producer states.

Other proposals have included having the federal government reduce its tax revenues from oil operations and distribute those to producer states. President Dilma Rousseff, seeking to maintain fiscal discipline while still improving under-funded education and health services, will want to avoid any loss of revenue. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Alden Bentley)