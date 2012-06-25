Petrobras' new production targets "realistic" -CEO

SAO PAULO, June 25 Oil production targets for Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras are more "realistic" after the company pared back its output goals, Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster said on Monday.

The company plans to keep its debt levels below 35 percent of capital, she said while explaining the details of the company's five-year $236.5-billion investment plan announced on June 14, the biggest corporate investment plan in the world.