Chevron likely to resume Brazil output-Petrobras

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO May 17 Chevron Corp is "unlikely" to shut its offshore Frade field in Brazil permanently and output may restart after the causes of a November spill are resolved, Petrobras, the Brazilian state-led oil company that is Chevron's partner in the field, said.
Petrobras, which owns 30 percent of the Frade field northeast of Rio de Janeiro, declined to comment further, exploration and production director Jose Formigli said on a conference call on Thursday with investors.
Chevron owns 52 percent of Frade and is the operator, and a Japanese group led by Inpex Corp owns 18 percent.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.