Petrobras Carioca NE production out for 60 days

SAO PAULO Feb 10 Petrobras said Friday oil and gas production at its Carioca Northeast field off Brazil would be down for 60 days after a rupture of a riser pipe connecting a wellhead with the production vessel.

